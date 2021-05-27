Moon requests confirmation hearing report on prosecutor general nominee
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in formally asked lawmakers Thursday to send a report on the results of their confirmation hearing on his pick to become prosecutor general.
Moon requested that the National Assembly forward the report by next Monday under a related law, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
He earlier nominated Kim Oh-soo, former vice justice minister, to lead the state prosecution service, a position that has been vacant since the sudden resignation of Yoon Seok-youl in early March. Yoon was apparently protesting against the liberal Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.
Kim went through the mandatory hearing on Wednesday. The ruling and opposition parties failed to meet the midnight deadline for adopting a report amid disputes over whether he is suitable or qualified to become a top prosecutor, given alleged ethical lapses.
The president is empowered to appoint the nominee without parliamentary approval.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Biden's pick of special representative to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon