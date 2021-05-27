KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 38,300 UP 150
DOOSAN 86,000 UP 4,000
DL 83,900 UP 100
Youngpoong 697,000 DN 5,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,200 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 0
Kogas 32,550 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,850 UP 50
SK hynix 125,500 UP 2,500
KIA CORP. 80,800 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 56,300 UP 3,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 51,900 UP 1,500
Yuhan 64,200 0
ORION Holdings 17,150 0
NEXENTIRE 8,130 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 1,500
KCC 312,000 UP 500
SKBP 114,000 UP 3,500
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 100
Daesang 29,600 UP 550
SKNetworks 5,960 UP 210
AmoreG 76,800 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 220,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 21,300 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,400 DN 300
SamyangFood 91,100 UP 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,000 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 478,500 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 DN 50
KAL 31,850 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,220 DN 30
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 38,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 23,050 UP 350
L&L 14,200 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,050 DN 100
POSCO 360,000 UP 11,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,700 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,750 DN 450
