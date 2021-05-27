HITEJINRO 38,300 UP 150

DOOSAN 86,000 UP 4,000

DL 83,900 UP 100

Youngpoong 697,000 DN 5,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,200 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 209,000 0

Kogas 32,550 UP 400

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,850 UP 50

SK hynix 125,500 UP 2,500

KIA CORP. 80,800 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 56,300 UP 3,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 51,900 UP 1,500

Yuhan 64,200 0

ORION Holdings 17,150 0

NEXENTIRE 8,130 DN 90

CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 1,500

KCC 312,000 UP 500

SKBP 114,000 UP 3,500

Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 100

Daesang 29,600 UP 550

SKNetworks 5,960 UP 210

AmoreG 76,800 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 220,500 DN 3,000

BukwangPharm 21,300 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,400 DN 300

SamyangFood 91,100 UP 2,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,000 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 478,500 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 DN 50

KAL 31,850 UP 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,220 DN 30

POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 1,000

Daewoong 38,000 DN 500

BoryungPharm 23,050 UP 350

L&L 14,200 UP 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,050 DN 100

POSCO 360,000 UP 11,000

SPC SAMLIP 88,700 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,750 DN 450

(MORE)