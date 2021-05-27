Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 27, 2021

KUMHOTIRE 4,890 UP 110
DB INSURANCE 50,600 UP 200
SamsungElec 79,600 DN 200
NHIS 13,300 DN 50
SK Discovery 51,400 DN 300
LS 67,800 DN 600
GC Corp 356,000 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,860 DN 120
SKC 132,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 44,350 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 636,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 267,000 DN 5,000
Hanwha 32,050 DN 150
DB HiTek 52,100 UP 400
CJ 111,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 28,600 DN 350
LGInt 31,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 22,350 UP 200
Nongshim 304,500 UP 7,000
SGBC 93,000 DN 2,600
Hyosung 99,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE 37,950 UP 750
Binggrae 63,000 UP 300
GCH Corp 34,900 UP 300
LotteChilsung 165,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,500 UP 600
Shinsegae 309,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 36,550 DN 650
IlyangPharm 37,250 UP 350
F&F Holdings 40,150 DN 500
LG Corp. 108,500 DN 11,000
DHICO 16,800 UP 700
Doosanfc 43,000 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 19,400 UP 900
SAMSUNG CARD 32,800 UP 750
Ottogi 534,000 DN 9,000
TaekwangInd 1,190,000 DN 25,000
LOTTE TOUR 21,150 UP 50
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!