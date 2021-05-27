KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 1,000
HMM 50,600 UP 1,200
ShinpoongPharm 68,100 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 56,000 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 115,500 DN 6,000
ShinhanGroup 41,500 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 1,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,150 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,525 UP 40
KSOE 142,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,250 DN 200
HtlShilla 97,100 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 70,400 UP 2,900
NamsunAlum 3,690 UP 35
OCI 132,500 UP 9,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,700 UP 500
KorZinc 451,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 165,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 90
SYC 64,600 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 83,600 DN 6,000
Hanssem 108,500 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 60,300 DN 1,400
S-Oil 94,800 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 202,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 75,800 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 229,000 DN 7,000
Mobis 271,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 1,800
HDC HOLDINGS 14,200 UP 650
S-1 82,000 UP 1,100
ZINUS 102,500 UP 4,200
KEPCO 26,050 DN 200
Hanchem 249,000 UP 5,000
SamsungSecu 46,400 UP 300
DWS 44,350 DN 650
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 700
SKTelecom 320,000 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 62,000 DN 200
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
-
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
-
-
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Biden's pick of special representative to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon