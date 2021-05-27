Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 May 27, 2021

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 1,000
HMM 50,600 UP 1,200
ShinpoongPharm 68,100 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 56,000 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 115,500 DN 6,000
ShinhanGroup 41,500 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 1,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,150 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,525 UP 40
KSOE 142,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,250 DN 200
HtlShilla 97,100 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 70,400 UP 2,900
NamsunAlum 3,690 UP 35
OCI 132,500 UP 9,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,700 UP 500
KorZinc 451,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 165,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 90
SYC 64,600 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 83,600 DN 6,000
Hanssem 108,500 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 60,300 DN 1,400
S-Oil 94,800 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 202,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 75,800 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 229,000 DN 7,000
Mobis 271,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 1,800
HDC HOLDINGS 14,200 UP 650
S-1 82,000 UP 1,100
ZINUS 102,500 UP 4,200
KEPCO 26,050 DN 200
Hanchem 249,000 UP 5,000
SamsungSecu 46,400 UP 300
DWS 44,350 DN 650
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 700
SKTelecom 320,000 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 62,000 DN 200
