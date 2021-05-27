HyundaiElev 54,400 UP 700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,450 UP 1,950

Hanon Systems 16,400 UP 100

SK 260,500 DN 6,500

Handsome 44,450 UP 250

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

SamsungEng 19,100 UP 400

COWAY 82,400 DN 2,200

SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 6,930 0

IBK 10,500 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 300

KT 33,650 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218500 DN3500

LG Uplus 14,700 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 82,800 DN 1,800

KT&G 83,900 UP 700

LG Display 22,850 0

Kangwonland 28,300 UP 450

NAVER 358,000 DN 5,000

Kakao 125,000 UP 5,500

NCsoft 851,000 DN 5,000

KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,000

DSME 32,700 DN 350

DSINFRA 11,750 UP 300

DWEC 7,830 UP 260

DongwonF&B 242,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 44,850 UP 150

LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 38,000

LGCHEM 803,000 DN 29,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,400 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 149,500 DN 2,500

Celltrion 269,000 DN 1,500

Huchems 21,550 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,700 DN 1,500

KIH 104,000 DN 500

LOTTE Himart 38,500 DN 550

(MORE)