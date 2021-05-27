KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 54,400 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,450 UP 1,950
Hanon Systems 16,400 UP 100
SK 260,500 DN 6,500
Handsome 44,450 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
SamsungEng 19,100 UP 400
COWAY 82,400 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,930 0
IBK 10,500 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 300
KT 33,650 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218500 DN3500
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,800 DN 1,800
KT&G 83,900 UP 700
LG Display 22,850 0
Kangwonland 28,300 UP 450
NAVER 358,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 125,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 851,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,000
DSME 32,700 DN 350
DSINFRA 11,750 UP 300
DWEC 7,830 UP 260
DongwonF&B 242,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 44,850 UP 150
LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 38,000
LGCHEM 803,000 DN 29,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 149,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 269,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 21,550 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,700 DN 1,500
KIH 104,000 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 38,500 DN 550
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
(3rd LD) Biden's pick of special representative to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon