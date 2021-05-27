KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 45,800 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 31,800 DN 150
LIG Nex1 45,750 DN 1,450
Fila Holdings 56,000 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,875 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 289,000 DN 8,000
FOOSUNG 9,970 DN 130
SK Innovation 277,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 39,100 UP 250
Hansae 25,500 UP 1,400
LG HAUSYS 95,400 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 47,350 UP 1,550
CSWIND 79,500 UP 2,100
GKL 18,450 UP 50
KOLON IND 60,000 DN 700
HanmiPharm 353,000 UP 19,000
BNK Financial Group 7,860 DN 20
emart 155,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY481 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 58,500 UP 900
HANJINKAL 68,500 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 67,300 UP 600
CUCKOO 140,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 125,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 61,000 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 18,000
INNOCEAN 64,900 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 51,800 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,950 UP 550
Netmarble 137,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69400 DN1400
ORION 120,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 DN 150
BGF Retail 175,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 243,000 DN 5,500
HDC-OP 29,250 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,900 DN 100
HYBE 253,000 DN 6,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Biden's pick of special representative to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon