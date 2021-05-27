S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 27, 2021
All News 16:30 May 27, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.591 0.597 -0.6
2-year TB 0.925 0.950 -2.5
3-year TB 1.124 1.161 -3.7
10-year TB 2.111 2.128 -1.7
2-year MSB 0.928 0.948 -2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.867 1.902 -3.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases under 700 again, cluster infections still hampering virus battle
-
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries