Moon's approval rating rebounds to 42 pct on summit deal with U.S.: survey
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating rebounded to above 40 percent for the first time in seven weeks thanks to positive reaction toward his recent summit deal with U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Thursday.
In the survey conducted jointly by four polling agencies on 1,008 people over the age of 18 from Monday to Wednesday, Moon's job approval rating stood at 42 percent.
The poll was conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International and Hankook Research.
The approval rating for Moon climbed 6 percentage points from a week ago and above 40 percent for the first time since the first week of April.
The polling agencies cited the results of Moon's summit with Biden last week as having provided a boost for the president's rating. Of the respondents, 55 percent assessed the summit results as positive, while 34 percent offered a negative response.
Last week, Moon and Biden held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed on a wide range of issues, including a vision to pursue a global COVID-19 vaccine partnership while reaffirming their commitment to dialogue with North Korea.
Despite the leaders' commitment on diplomacy toward the North, 68 percent of respondents said they did not expect big changes in relations between Pyongyang and Washington, while 27 percent said they expected positive change.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent level of confidence.
