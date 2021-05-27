Vice FM to attend event unveiling sculpture memorializing 2019 Budapest boat sinking
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will attend a ceremony unveiling a memorial sculpture in Hungary next week for the sinking of a tourist boat that left 25 South Koreans dead and one missing two years ago, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The sculpture will be installed on Monday near the Danube River in Budapest, the scene of the tragedy. The Hungarian government is known to have covered the entire cost of making the monument.
The sinking happened in the river on May 29, 2019, when the sightseeing boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members collided with a cruise ship, causing it to capsize and sink.
Choi will also visit Austria during his six-day trip until Tuesday.
In both Hungary and Austria, he plans to meet with his counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to ensure the protection of South Korean residents in the countries, the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea vows to lend hand with global vaccine supply shortages
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases under 700 again, cluster infections still hampering virus battle
-
POSCO breaks ground for lithium plant in S. Korea
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries