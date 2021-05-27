S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of Treasurys in June
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$13.8 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1.2 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 3 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years and 2.7 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.4 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 400 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 19.1 trillion won in state bonds last month.
The country plans to sell government bonds totaling 176.4 trillion won this year as it seeks to finance fiscal spending to cope with the pandemic.
