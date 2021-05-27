Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea has room to keep aggressive fiscal policy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea needs to maintain expansionary fiscal policy for the time being despite a hike in national debts attributable to the response to COVID-19.
He emphasized that the role of state budget spending is important amid the crisis, speaking at the outset of an annual meeting on fiscal strategy. It was convened to review fiscal policy, set the direction of next year's budget plans and discuss midterm fiscal strategy for the period of 2021-25.
DP adopts policy to lessen real estate tax burdens amid spiking house prices
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday adopted a set of policies aimed at relieving real estate tax burdens and increasing home supply amid continuing house price hikes.
Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, the chair of the DP's special real estate committee, announced the policies after getting the endorsement from party members at a meeting of its incumbent lawmakers earlier in the day.
Ministry calls inclusion of Dokdo on Tokyo Olympic map 'unacceptable'
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry on Thursday called the inclusion of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo on a map of Japan on the Tokyo Olympic website "unacceptable," warning of an "active, necessary" response.
Dokdo has appeared on the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay despite mounting calls to revise it and concerns that the inclusion of the islets could undermine the Olympic spirit of peace free from politics.
(LEAD) Main opposition leader resumes public activities after testing negative for COVID-19
SEOUL -- The acting chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) resumed his public activities Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, PPP floor leader who is currently acting as the chairman, had temporarily canceled his schedule for the day, including a meeting of the interim party leadership in the morning, following a coronavirus infection case inside the party.
(LEAD) USFK to allow fully vaccinated members to visit bars, clubs
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday it will begin allowing fully vaccinated members to visit bars and clubs this week outside the Seoul metropolitan area.
The move that will be effective from Friday comes as about 75 percent of the USFK-affiliated population has been vaccinated so far since its COVID-19 inoculation campaign started in December.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks inch down ahead of key U.S. data, MSCI rebalancing
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed a tad lower Thursday, as investors wait for key economic data from the United States later this week, which is widely seen as a gauge for a potential rate hike. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.92 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,165.51 points.
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
SEOUL -- McDonald's celebrity collaboration with K-pop supergroup BTS went on sale in South Korea, the United States and 10 other nations, the U.S. fast food giant said Thursday.
The "BTS meal" includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as two new dipping sauces -- sweet chili and Cajun flavors -- inspired by recipes from South Korea, where the boy band is from.
