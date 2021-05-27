Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments

The test operation was launched as authorities started to offer AstraZeneca shots to ordinary South Koreans from age 65 to 74, one of the priority groups, on the same day. The online search system is aimed at minimizing the waste of remaining doses from missed appointments amid weak public trust in AstraZenaca vaccines. One AstraZeneca vaccine bottle contains 10 doses. If they are not used within up to six hours after opening, the remaining doses should be discarded.

