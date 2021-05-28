(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 28)
Incentivizing vaccination
Hasty action may lead to resurgence of virus
The Moon Jae-in administration has decided to offer incentives for people vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said social distancing rules will be eased gradually for vaccinated people.
More specifically, those getting at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be exempt from a ban on gatherings of family members starting next month, which is now allowed for up to eight people. Starting in July, they will also be allowed to go out without wearing a mask; the ban on gatherings of five or more people will be lifted for fully vaccinated people.
Incentivizing vaccination is necessary, given the current low rate of inoculation. Only 3.94 million people have so far received the first shot of the two-dose vaccine, accounting for 7.7 percent of the country's population. A mere 3.8 percent have taken two shots.
As things stand now, the government is pressed for time to achieve its goal of reaching herd immunity by November. To that end, the country is required to vaccinate around 70 percent of the population by October. Its inoculation program, however, has hit a snag due to a shortage of vaccines and fears over their possible side effects.
Fortunately, the shortage now shows signs of abating with the government's efforts to secure a sufficient vaccine supply. A Korea-U.S. vaccine partnership agreement reached by Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden during their summit last week is expected to help speed up the inoculation process.
But the question is whether the country can complete the vaccination program without any further delay. Some critics are skeptical that the government will meet its plan to administer the first vaccine shot to 13 million people by next month and an additional 23 million in the third quarter of the year.
Another problem is that there are still many people who are hesitant to get vaccinated over fears of potential side effects. So the government needs to shake off such concerns and ensure the safety of vaccines. Without doing that, the vaccination incentives cannot bring about successful results.
We have to ask a question: Is it the right time to ease social distancing guidelines and quarantine rules? It is hard to say definitely yes. It is still premature to allow those having the first shot to go out unmasked. Most countries have not made this allowance as it could jeopardize public health.
Once our guard is lowered, it would take far more costs and efforts to restore it. Complacency is the enemy of our fight against the pandemic. Regrettably, however, officials are trying to downplay the risks of the hasty relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. They cited research showing that having only one of the required two doses of the vaccine had 90 percent efficacy of avoiding infection and 100 percent efficacy of preventing death. But the public cannot trust such a study yet.
The Moon administration should take more viable and effective measures to encourage people to get vaccinated, while maintaining social distancing rules until we are confident about public health.
(END)
