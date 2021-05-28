N.K. paper calls for stepped-up efforts to brace for typhoons, flooding
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Friday called on people to make greater efforts to brace for typhoons and flooding, saying they should take preventive measures with the thought that such natural disasters could happen tomorrow.
"Only with such a mindset that typhoons and flooding can take place even tomorrow will we be able to draw up thorough anti-damage measures," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
"It is never a premature sense of crisis but a matter of grave significance that cannot be put aside until tomorrow," the paper added.
The paper noted that thorough anti-disaster preparations should be made under a unified national guidance in a way that all people and all economic units can work together, stressing the importance of the "national emergency disaster committee," a counter-disaster headquarters.
North Korea was severely buffeted by back-to-back typhoons and resulting flooding last year, which wrought havoc on farming areas and aggravated the country's chronic food shortages.
With the damage, coupled with global sanctions and the fallout from the coronavirus, the North admitted a failure in its previous five-year economic development efforts.
The emphasis on anti-disaster efforts comes as the North is striving to prevent flooding from derailing its efforts to push for a new five-year economic development plan on the first year of its implementation.
