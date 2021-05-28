Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 28, 2021

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Rain 60

Incheon 19/14 Rain 30

Suwon 21/13 Rain 60

Cheongju 23/14 Rain 90

Daejeon 22/13 Rain 80

Chuncheon 20/13 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/15 Rain 60

Jeonju 23/15 Rain 80

Gwangju 23/14 Rain 60

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/13 Sunny 100

Busan 21/16 Sunny 70

(END)

