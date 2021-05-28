DP, gov't to review abolishing controversial housing supply program for civil servants in Sejong
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP), the government and Cheong Wa Dae will review abolishing a controversial housing supply program benefiting public employees relocating to the central administrative city of Sejong, officials said Friday.
The decision was announced during a consultation meeting of the three parties, held at the National Assembly earlier in the day.
The special benefit program has recently been under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that an affiliate of the Korea Customs Service constructed a "ghost" office in Sejong to take advantage of the program intended to provide housing to workers of state bodies that relocated to the administrative city, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
A group of three allied opposition parties, including the People Power Party, have been stepping up pressure on the ruling bloc to launch an investigation into government employees who illegitimately used the housing program as a means of real estate speculation.
"The controversy surrounding the special supply of apartment units in the city of Sejong has brought huge disappointment to the public," Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum said during the meeting.
"The ruling party, government and Cheong Wa Dae will put the entire program involving government bodies that have relocated to Sejong under review," the prime minister added.
The government will come up with "fundamental" measures to address what the public consider to be "privileges" given by the program, Kim also noted.
During the meeting, the three parties also delved into the results of last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.
DP Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil hailed the summit results, saying "the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. went beyond a passive, one-sided relationship to grow to one that addresses global climate warming issues, vaccines, security, technology and (shared) values on equal footing."
DP floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung called for bipartisan cooperation among opposition parties in efforts to formulate policies to back up the summit results.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
