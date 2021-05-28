Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab tablets
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday unveiled two new tablets as the South Korean tech giant eyes to boost sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite became the latest additions to Samsung's tablet portfolio. Samsung plans to reveal prices of the two products when they are launched in select regions next month.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a budget model of its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ released last August. It comes with "fan favorite features" with a 12.4-inch screen at a cheaper price, according to Samsung.
With the S Pen stylus included in the box, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts enhanced multitasking features, including a multi-active window that allows users to open up to three apps at once.
The latest S7 tablet, which will have 5G and LTE variants, packs a 10,090 mAh battery supporting 45W super fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four colors: mystic black, mystic silver, mystic green and mystic pink.
Samsung said the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite boasts upgraded portability with a durable metal cover and slim bezel. The 8.7-inch tablet weighs 371 grams for a LTE model.
It comes with up to 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging.
Samsung said those who purchase one of the two new tablets will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus, a streaming service offering more than 160 channels, for free in select markets.
Samsung was the world's second-largest tablet computer vendor in the first quarter of the year with a market share of 20 percent, only behind Apple Inc. with a 31.7 percent share, according to market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).
