Senior FSC official appointed ambassador to Singapore
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A senior government official at South Korea's top financial watchdog was appointed as new ambassador to Singapore in a regular reshuffle on Friday, the foreign ministry said.
Choi Hoon, standing commissioner of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), has extensive experience in economy and finance sectors, which will help him serve as top envoy to the city state, known as the Asian financial hub and also a key partner for South Korea's New Southern Policy aiming to deepen ties with Southeast Asian nations, the ministry said.
Han Jae-heuk, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, was appointed as consul general to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
His long stint as a culture ministry official makes him the right person for the job, given the growing need to bolster public diplomacy with Chinese provincial governments, the ministry said.
Moon Byung-jun, a career diplomat who recently served as a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Egypt, will serve as the consul-general to Dubai.
Friday's appointments also included 17 other new ambassadors, including those to Greece, Norway, Bolivia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sweden, Qatar and Papua New Guinea.
