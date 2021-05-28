Moon replaces senior secretary for public communication
All News 11:23 May 28, 2021
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has named Park Soo-hyun, a former lawmaker, as new senior secretary for public communication, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Park served as Cheong Wa Dae spokesman from 2017-2018.
The president also picked Bang Jung-kyun, vice president of Sangji University, as senior secretary for civic and social agenda, and Nam Young-sook, ambassador to Norway, as adviser for economic affairs, according to presidential chief of staff You Young-min.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
-
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
-
Ministry calls inclusion of Dokdo on Tokyo Olympic map 'unacceptable'
-
S. Korea move to top of group in World Cup qualifying following N. Korean withdrawal