Seoul stocks extend gains late Fri. morning on hopes of fast recovery
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Friday morning on optimism for a quick economic rebound, taking a cue from strong U.S. economic data and upcoming federal spending plans.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.81 points, or 0.78 percent, to reach 3,190.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start after the Dow Industrial Average gained 0.41 percent, as jobless data declined to a fresh pandemic low, and the S&P 500 edged up 0.12 percent. The world's largest economy will soon reveal a budget plan, reportedly worth some US$6 trillion.
Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also increased investor sentiment for risk. The current price hikes are likely temporary, although they may last throughout the rest of the year, she said.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.5 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.4 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 1.71 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.54 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 2.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
