(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases fell below 600 on Friday, but sporadic cluster infections traced to entertainment facilities still hampered the virus fight, sparking concerns over yet another uptick in additional cases.
The country reported 587 more COVID-19 cases, including 571 local infections, raising the total caseload to 138,898, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Fri. morning on hopes of fast recovery
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Friday morning on optimism for a quick economic rebound, taking a cue from strong U.S. economic data and upcoming federal spending plans.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.81 points, or 0.78 percent, to reach 3,190.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) DP, gov't decide to abolish housing supply program for civil servants in Sejong
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government on Friday decided to abolish a controversial housing supply program for public sector employees relocating to the central administrative city of Sejong, calling it an "excessive privilege."
The decision was reached in a policy consultation meeting between the DP, the government and Cheong Wa Dae held at the National Assembly.
-----------------
(LEAD) Vice justice minister offers to resign over assault allegations
SEOUL -- Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu offered to resign Friday, after he was embroiled in a controversy over unpunished assault against a taxi driver.
The justice ministry announced the news, without detailing reasons for his abrupt resignation.
-----------------
S. Korea to extend consumption tax cut on passenger cars by another 6 months
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to extend a cut in the consumption tax on passenger cars by another six months in a bid to boost domestic demand hit by the pandemic, the finance minister said Friday.
A 30 percent cut in the consumption tax on the purchase of passenger cars is supposed to expire at the end of June, but the country will extend it until the end of this year, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
-----------------
Chief nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks on peninsula denuclearization
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held their second phone talks in less than a week on Friday to discuss cooperation to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, the ministry's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, discussed follow-up efforts to last week's summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden, where the leaders stressed diplomacy and dialogue as "essential" to denuclearization efforts.
-----------------
(LEAD) Apple to offer trade-in program for LG smartphone users in S. Korea
SEOUL -- The South Korean unit of Apple Inc. will run a trade-in program to woo LG Electronics Inc.'s smartphone users, industry insiders said Friday, in a move to expand its presence on the home turf of Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone vendor.
Apple's smartphone exchange scheme with local mobile carriers will pay the trade-in value of a mobile device and an additional 150,000 won (US$135) to those who replace their LG smartphones with iPhones, according to the sources in the telecom industry.
