Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 May 28, 2021

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 21 -- Moon, Biden holds summit, expresses willingness to engage diplomatically with N. Korea

-- Biden names Sung Kim as special envoy for N. Korea

23 -- Blinken reiterates commitment to N.K. diplomacy to achieve denuclearization

25 -- Sung Kim begins work as special representative with call to Japanese counterpart

26 -- Moon says Biden's pick of envoy to N. Korea means request for dialogue

27 -- U.S. JSC chairman says N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
