Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 May 28, 2021
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
May 21 -- Moon, Biden holds summit, expresses willingness to engage diplomatically with N. Korea
-- Biden names Sung Kim as special envoy for N. Korea
23 -- Blinken reiterates commitment to N.K. diplomacy to achieve denuclearization
25 -- Sung Kim begins work as special representative with call to Japanese counterpart
26 -- Moon says Biden's pick of envoy to N. Korea means request for dialogue
27 -- U.S. JSC chairman says N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
