Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. touts national education of pro-Pyongyang group in Japan on 66th founding anniversary
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea touted an organization of pro-Pyongyang residents in Japan for its efforts to hand down the Korean national identity and patriotism on the 66th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday.
The General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, has "established a national education system from kindergarten to college and successfully fostered talents to lead the future, and also further elevated our outstanding culture and customs," the Korean Central News Agency said.
The KCNA praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his forefathers for such success, saying that Pyongyang has till now sent scholarships and financial assistance worth around 500 billion won to the association.
------------
N.K. paper urges all-out efforts to finish planting rice within optimal period
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to promptly finish planting rice within the optimal period at all costs amid concerns unexpected rainfall could hamper rice planting.
Ri Jae-hyon, department director at the North's agriculture ministry, made the appeal in a contributory piece carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party.
"Rice planting may not go as planned due to unfavorable farming conditions," Ri said, urging officials to mobilize people to help with ongoing efforts.
------------
N.K. paper calls for competition among regional governments for balanced growth
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for competition among cities and counties to promote a balanced economic growth across the country.
"In order to achieve a balanced and simultaneous growth in accordance with the party's initiatives and intentions, we need socialism competition in a fiercer way among cities and counties," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said.
"For the development of cities and counties, competition among them is a very effective and powerful tool," the paper added. "Competition among cities and counties also serves as a great school that nurtures revolutionaries."
------------
N.K. leader urges struggle against non-socialist practices in letter to trade union body
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on his country's largest trade union to wage a "do-or-die battle" against non-socialist practices in a letter he sent to mark its latest congress session, state media said Thursday.
The eighth congress of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea (GFTUK) was held in Pyongyang on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. The congress was held for the first time in about five years.
"They should bring home to them the truth that the struggle against the anti-socialist and non-socialist practices is a do-or-die battle to defend the working-class purity and lifeline of our style of socialism," Kim said in the letter.
(END)
