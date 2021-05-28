Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification minister says Moon-Biden summit creates 'sufficient' conditions for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden created "sufficient" conditions needed to resume the long-stalled dialogue with North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday.
On Friday (U.S. time), Moon and Biden held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed to engage diplomatically with North Korea and take "pragmatic" steps to reduce tensions, while reaffirming that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the U.S.
Biden also announced his designation of Sung Kim, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, as its special envoy on North Korea, a move seen as signaling that Washington is ready for dialogue with the North.
N. Korea keeps mum on S. Korea-U.S. summit
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has stayed mum on the results of last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden amid questions about how Pyongyang will react to Biden's willingness to engage diplomatically with the country.
At the summit meeting on Friday (Washington time), the two leaders agreed to engage diplomatically with the North to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They also reaffirmed that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the U.S.
Biden also announced his designation of Sung Kim, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, as special envoy for North Korea, a move seen as signaling that Washington is ready for dialogue with Pyongyang.
N. Korea may approach South Korea to hear about U.S. policy: scholar
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea may approach South Korea to figure out what the new U.S. policy on Pyongyang looks like, as last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden did not offer any concrete specifics, a former security adviser to Moon said Tuesday.
Moon Chung-in, currently the chairman of the think tank Sejong Institute, made the remarks, expressing hope that Seoul and Pyongyang can reactivate bilateral hotlines to resume cross-border communication.
"It is very likely that North Korea will come. If it is not to the United State directly, maybe it will come to South Korea," he said during a virtual forum co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and the United States Institute of Peace.
N. Korean leader appears to reduce public activities amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been seen less frequently this year amid concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
"Last year and this year, there appears to be a downward trend in (Kim's) public activities except for his participation in large-scale political events, such as the party congress, amid COVID-19," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Kim has been out of public view for about 20 days recently after he was last seen taking pictures with families of soldiers and art performers which were unveiled on May 7.
S. Korea to seek resumption of dialogue with N. Korea based on achievement of Moon-Biden agreement
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Friday it will seek to restore communication lines and dialogue with North Korea based on "sufficient conditions" for engagement created by last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.
In a report to the National Assembly, the ministry also said that Pyongyang must be now thinking hard about its next steps after Moon and Biden agreed to take diplomatic and pragmatic approach in denuclearization efforts.
"The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. committed themselves to complete denuclearization and peace building on the Korean Peninsula and signaled a message for a flexible approach based on diplomacy," the ministry said. "Sufficient conditions for resumption of dialogue have been created."
