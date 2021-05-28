Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Biden willing to engage N.K. diplomatically to take practical steps toward denuclearization
WASHINGTON, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is willing to engage diplomatically with North Korea to take practical steps toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Joe Biden said Friday, announcing the appointment of former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Sung Kim as his special envoy for Pyongyang.
Biden also said he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but only if Kim makes a serious commitment to discuss giving up his nuclear ambitions, which will also have to be verified in pre-meeting negotiations.
"Our two nations also share a willingness to engage diplomatically with DPRK to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said at a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
------------
Moon, Biden agree to address N. Korean human rights issue: joint statement
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Friday to cooperate on the North Korean human rights problem, according to their joint statement.
"We agree to work together to improve the human rights situation in the DPRK and commit to continue facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid to the neediest North Koreans," read the document issued in the wake of their White House summit. DPRK is the abbreviation of the communist nation's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to previous inter-Korean and Washington-Pyongyang agreements including the Panmunjom Declaration and Singapore Joint Statement, both signed in 2018.
------------
Blinken reiterates commitment to N.K. diplomacy to achieve denuclearization
WASHINGTON, May 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated Washington's commitment to diplomacy with North Korea to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying, "The ball's in their court."
Blinken made the remarks after U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the willingness to engage diplomatically with Pyongyang to take pragmatic steps toward the denuclearization goal, after his first in-person summit with President Moon Jae-in in Washington on Friday.
"What President Biden determined was the best chance we have to achieve the objective of the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is to engage diplomatically with North Korea on a deliberate, calibrated approach where we seek to make progress toward that goal," Blinken said in an interview with ABC.
------------
Sung Kim begins work as special representative with call to Japanese counterpart
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Kim's appointment last week after summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kim, a career diplomat, has served as ambassador to South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia as well as a special envoy for six-party talks on the North's nuclear program.
"Special Representative for the DPRK spoke with @MOFAJapan-en DG Funakoshi to reaffirm our shared commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other important issues," the State Department said in a Twitter post.
------------
Biden's pick of envoy to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday the Joe Biden administration has made a de facto offer to North Korea for the resumption of talks with the appointment of a special envoy.
Moon also stressed that South Korea and the United States have formed a "firm consensus" on the need to advance the Korea peace process.
He called it one of the most important accomplishments in his White House summit with Biden last week, speaking to the leaders of South Korea's five major political parties.
------------
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to build up its ballistic missile capability, which poses "real danger" to the U.S. mainland, the top U.S. military commander said Thursday.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also said the North is showing no signs of giving up its efforts to bolster its military capability.
North Korea "continues to enhance its ballistic missile capability and possesses the technical capacity to present a real danger to the US homeland as well as our allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific," Milley said in written testimony to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.
------------
U.S. must continue to develop vaccines against N. Korean biological weapons: nominee
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Developing and producing vaccines for biological weapons is critical to protecting U.S. forces in South Korea and ensuring their defense readiness, nominee for U.S. assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs said Thursday.
Deborah Rosenblum made the remark in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"I believe it is critical that our joint forces have the protections that they require in order to be able to counter any kind of threat from weapons of mass destruction, including biological as well," she said, referring to the combined forces of South Korea and U.S. Forces Korea.
(END)
