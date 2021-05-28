S. Korea to sell 4 tln won of Treasury bills in June
All News 15:00 May 28, 2021
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.6 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to repay maturing debt, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and thus are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
-
Ministry calls inclusion of Dokdo on Tokyo Olympic map 'unacceptable'