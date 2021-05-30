Overseas card spending drops 28.8 pct in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' overseas card spending dropped 28.8 percent on-year in the first quarter, due to a sharp decline in the number of outbound travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Sunday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, totaled US$2.56 billion in the January-March period, compared with $3.59 billion for the same period last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Compared with three months earlier, overseas card spending fell 4.1 percent.
The on-quarter decline came as nations around the world imposed lockdown measures to combat a third wave of virus infections, the BOK said.
