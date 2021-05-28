KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,300 UP 800
BoryungPharm 23,000 DN 50
L&L 14,300 UP 100
Nongshim 299,500 DN 5,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,000 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 107,000 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 315,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,500 UP 3,300
Hyosung 98,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 95,200 UP 2,200
SKNetworks 5,980 UP 20
DongkukStlMill 22,650 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 UP 750
Daesang 29,550 DN 50
ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 150
AmoreG 76,300 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 232,000 UP 11,500
NEXENTIRE 8,370 UP 240
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 DN 1,000
KCC 311,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 113,000 DN 1,000
KAL 31,750 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 UP 10
BukwangPharm 21,300 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,900 UP 2,500
Daewoong 37,800 DN 200
SamyangFood 90,000 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 472,500 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 1,252,000 UP 62,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 DN 10
SK hynix 125,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 699,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 56,100 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 51,400 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 210,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 DN 500
Kogas 33,200 UP 650
Hanwha 31,750 DN 300
DB HiTek 52,000 DN 100
