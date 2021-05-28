Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:42 May 28, 2021

CJ 109,500 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 29,150 UP 550
LGInt 31,750 DN 200
LX HOLDINGS 12,250 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 116,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 42,250 UP 750
HITEJINRO 37,850 DN 450
Yuhan 64,000 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 86,700 UP 700
DL 83,300 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,550 UP 350
KIA CORP. 84,700 UP 3,900
LOTTE 38,400 UP 450
GS E&C 44,400 UP 50
Binggrae 62,500 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,250 UP 750
GCH Corp 34,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 640,000 UP 4,000
LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 150
POSCO 357,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,700 0
SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,900 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,960 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 50,600 0
SamsungElec 80,100 UP 500
NHIS 13,400 UP 100
KPIC 270,500 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 52,300 UP 900
LS 68,600 UP 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,860 0
SKC 130,000 DN 2,500
GC Corp 347,500 DN 8,500
Ottogi 542,000 UP 8,000
NamsunAlum 3,690 0
MERITZ SECU 4,470 DN 55
HtlShilla 97,400 UP 300
Hanmi Science 69,800 DN 600
(MORE)

