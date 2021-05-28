CJ 109,500 DN 2,000

JWPHARMA 29,150 UP 550

LGInt 31,750 DN 200

LX HOLDINGS 12,250 UP 250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 116,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 42,250 UP 750

HITEJINRO 37,850 DN 450

Yuhan 64,000 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 86,700 UP 700

DL 83,300 DN 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,550 UP 350

KIA CORP. 84,700 UP 3,900

LOTTE 38,400 UP 450

GS E&C 44,400 UP 50

Binggrae 62,500 DN 500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,250 UP 750

GCH Corp 34,650 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 640,000 UP 4,000

LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 150

POSCO 357,000 DN 3,000

SPC SAMLIP 88,700 0

SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,900 UP 150

KUMHOTIRE 4,960 UP 70

DB INSURANCE 50,600 0

SamsungElec 80,100 UP 500

NHIS 13,400 UP 100

KPIC 270,500 UP 3,500

SK Discovery 52,300 UP 900

LS 68,600 UP 800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,860 0

SKC 130,000 DN 2,500

GC Corp 347,500 DN 8,500

Ottogi 542,000 UP 8,000

NamsunAlum 3,690 0

MERITZ SECU 4,470 DN 55

HtlShilla 97,400 UP 300

Hanmi Science 69,800 DN 600

(MORE)