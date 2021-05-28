KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 37,250 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 168,000 UP 2,500
Hanssem 108,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 200
IlyangPharm 38,650 UP 1,400
KSOE 143,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,250 0
F&F Holdings 40,400 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 85,100 UP 1,500
S-Oil 95,000 UP 200
LG Innotek 201,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,000 UP 3,500
HMM 49,650 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 82,200 UP 6,400
KumhoPetrochem 233,500 UP 4,500
OCI 126,000 DN 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,900 UP 200
KorZinc 461,000 UP 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 UP 110
SYC 63,700 DN 900
Mobis 278,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,350 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 61,000 UP 700
S-1 81,000 DN 1,000
ZINUS 104,000 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 81,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,000 UP 1,500
Handsome 44,850 UP 400
IBK 10,850 UP 350
Hanchem 250,000 UP 1,000
DWS 44,900 UP 550
KEPCO 25,450 DN 600
SamsungSecu 46,400 0
KG DONGBU STL 20,050 UP 650
SKTelecom 317,000 DN 3,000
SNT MOTIV 64,400 UP 2,400
HyundaiElev 53,500 DN 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,200 DN 250
