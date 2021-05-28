KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 16,950 UP 550
SK 265,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,500 DN 2,600
DONGSUH 30,150 UP 200
SamsungEng 19,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 138,000 UP 500
DSINFRA 12,400 UP 650
PanOcean 6,910 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 24,050 DN 50
KT 33,800 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL225000 UP6500
LOTTE TOUR 20,650 DN 500
LG Uplus 14,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,200 UP 400
KT&G 83,700 DN 200
DHICO 17,850 UP 1,050
Doosanfc 42,750 DN 250
LG Display 23,400 UP 550
Kangwonland 27,900 DN 400
DSME 33,750 UP 1,050
NAVER 358,000 0
Kakao 122,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 852,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 123,000 0
DWEC 7,980 UP 150
DongwonF&B 235,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 45,750 UP 900
LGH&H 1,530,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 832,000 UP 29,000
KEPCO E&C 58,300 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,500 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 UP 2,000
Celltrion 273,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 21,800 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,800 UP 100
KIH 104,500 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 39,050 UP 550
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
Ministry calls inclusion of Dokdo on Tokyo Olympic map 'unacceptable'