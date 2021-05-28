KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,250 UP 450
CJ CGV 31,050 DN 750
LIG Nex1 45,000 DN 750
Fila Holdings 54,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,550 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,920 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 287,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 10,050 UP 80
SK Innovation 274,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 40,450 UP 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 UP 1,600
Hansae 26,550 UP 1,050
LG HAUSYS 96,000 UP 600
Youngone Corp 47,500 UP 150
CSWIND 77,000 DN 2,500
GKL 18,500 UP 50
KOLON IND 60,700 UP 700
HanmiPharm 352,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,950 UP 90
emart 156,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY483 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 58,800 UP 300
HANJINKAL 65,700 DN 2,800
DoubleUGames 67,600 UP 300
CUCKOO 140,000 DN 500
COSMAX 126,000 UP 500
MANDO 65,000 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 827,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 64,900 0
Doosan Bobcat 50,600 DN 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,850 DN 100
Netmarble 137,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69700 UP300
ORION 118,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 179,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 253,500 UP 10,500
HDC-OP 29,250 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 UP 150
