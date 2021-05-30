Unlikely Opening Day starter emerges as ace for Eagles

Nearly two months later, manager Carlos Subero's faith is paying off. Kim has emerged as the unlikely KBO leader in wins, tied with Won Tae-in of the Samsung Lions with six. That is already Kim's career high, and he has done that on a rebuilding club that likely won't sniff a postseason berth this year. Kim's 3.33 ERA is second on the team behind Carpenter's 2.59. Kim has pitched at least five innings in nine of his 10 starts so far.