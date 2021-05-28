Ranking prosecutor offers to resign ahead of reshuffle
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office offered to resign Friday, becoming the first ranking prosecutor to do so ahead of a reshuffle next month.
Cho Sang-chul tendered his resignation to the Ministry of Justice and said in a statement that he is "expressing (his) intent to resign because it is time to leave."
His departure is expected to trigger a wave of resignations by ranking prosecutors ahead of the ministry's planned reshuffle next month.
The ministry is reportedly looking to mix up chiefs of high prosecutors' offices and district prosecutors' offices in a bid to relieve "personnel congestion." The move has been interpreted by prosecutors as pressure on chiefs of high prosecutors' offices to step down voluntarily or face demotion to a district prosecutors' office chief.
The reshuffle is also expected to affect senior ministry officials. Earlier Friday, Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu offered to resign following controversy over his alleged assault of a taxi driver before he took office.
Two other ministry officials requested early retirement the same day.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
-
Ministry calls inclusion of Dokdo on Tokyo Olympic map 'unacceptable'
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries