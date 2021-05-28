S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 28, 2021
All News 16:34 May 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.611 0.591 +2.0
2-year TB 0.957 0.925 +3.2
3-year TB 1.162 1.124 +3.8
10-year TB 2.132 2.111 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.964 0.928 +3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.899 1.867 +3.2
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
