State pension fund to stop investing in new coal projects
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund said Friday it will stop funding new coal power projects at home and abroad to join the global transition from fossil fuels and pursue a responsible investment strategy.
The National Pension Service (NPS)'s fund management committee approved the plan to limit investment in companies with mainstay focus on businesses tied to coal power.
The committee said it will adopt negative screening, a guideline that excludes investments that fall short of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.
As the first step, the committee said it will stay away from new coal power projects and prepare detailed investment guidelines to limit its exposure to carbon-intensive companies.
"The NPS declares the coal-free investment policy to prepare for the toughening global environmental regulations and to combat climate change, and proactively establish the investment strategy to hedge risks," the NPS's fund management committee said in a statement.
The pension fund currently invests in the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), POSCO, Doosan Heavy Industries and other companies that are in coal business.
The NPS is one of the world's leading pension funds, with more than 770 trillion won (US$690 billion) in assets under its management.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
-
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
-
McDonald's BTS meal goes on sale in S. Korea, U.S., other countries
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases under 700 again, cluster infections still hampering virus battle