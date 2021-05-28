S. Korea, Thailand agree to strengthen biohealth cooperation
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Thailand agreed Friday to launch a ministerial dialogue on biosecurity between the two sides and sign a bilateral accord on healthcare cooperation.
The agreement was reached during 40-minute-long phone talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon said it is "very timely" for Thailand to push for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project to develop three provinces southeast of Bangkok as a core advance base of high-tech industries.
He expressed hope that South Korean companies will be able to participate in the project and contribute to it, Park said.
The Thai leader proposed that the two nations expand and solidify partnerships on cutting-edge technologies and green economy.
He reaffirmed Bangkok's commitment to help the two Koreas resume dialogue and requested Seoul's full support for the APEC summit to be held in Thailand next year.
Prayut congratulated Moon on his successful summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden last week. He added he is pleased to have a chance to meet Moon again during the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit to be held via video links on Sunday and Monday. P4G is a global partnership on climate and sustainable growth.
Moon described the prime minister's decision to join the session as demonstrating Bangkok's strong will for tackling climate change and deepening international cooperation.
The president stressed that Thailand is a "permanent friend" of South Korea and a key partner for his government's New Southern Policy aimed at bolstering Seoul's strategic ties with Southeast Asian countries.
They also discussed the Myanmar issue and agreed to work together for a halt to violence and recovery of democracy, peace and stability there, the spokesperson said.
