BTS kicks off 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop stars BTS performed on the American TV show "Good Morning America" on Friday, kicking off the program's seasonal concert series.
BTS was the first performer for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series, which will run through August with a lineup of more than 20 musicians, including Bebe Rexha, The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow.
The seven-piece act staged two of their biggest hits, "Butter" and "Dynamite," connecting with the show's New York studio virtually from Seoul.
In an interview ahead of the performance, BTS member RM said it feels "great" to see people enjoying their latest single, "Butter."
Suga noted in Korean how the group's global fan base, known as Army, was a source for a positive song, while RM added in English that Army was an "inspiration" for the upbeat track.
BTS first performed their new single "Butter," appearing in sleek, white suits in a simple studio. They then sang their Billboard-topping hit "Dynamite" in a tropical-themed studio decorated with palm trees and summer items, like a surf board and a hammock.
BTS is not a newcomer to the annual summer concert series. In 2019, the group put on a live performance of two hit tracks, "Boy with Luv" and "Fire," at New York's Central Park.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
-
Citizens complain of scarcity of leftover vaccines from missed appointments
-
One in 10 S. Koreans vaccinated as inoculation rollout revs up
-
(LEAD) N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley