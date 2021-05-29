Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 May 29, 2021
SEOUL, May. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Sunny 60
Incheon 19/14 Sunny 60
Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/14 Sunny 70
Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/15 Sunny 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
Most Saved
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
One in 10 S. Koreans vaccinated as inoculation rollout revs up
-
N. Korean ICBMs pose 'real danger' to U.S. homeland: Gen. Milley
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600, potential uptick still worrisome
-
(LEAD) Belgium recalls ambassador to Seoul, waives immunity for wife over assault case
-
Belgium recalls ambassador to Seoul, waives immunity for wife over assault case