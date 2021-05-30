Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 30, 2021

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/14 Sunny 60

Incheon 25/14 Sunny 70

Suwon 26/13 Sunny 60

Cheongju 27/14 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 26/11 Sunny 60

Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/14 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/14 Sunny 10

Busan 23/17 Sunny 0

