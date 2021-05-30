Today in Korean history
May 31
1886 -- Ewha Womans University is established in Seoul on the initiative of Mary Scranton, an American missionary from the Methodist Episcopal Church. The school's name, Ehwa, was bestowed by Korean Emperor Gojong.
1895 -- Emperor Gojong issues an order to use the Korean language for official documents, which were previously written only in Chinese.
1948 -- The National Assembly of southern Korea, established earlier that year separately from northern Korea, appoints Rhee Syng-man as its first speaker. Rhee became South Korea's first president in July that year.
1996 -- The world's football governing body, FIFA, names South Korea and Japan co-hosts of the 2002 World Cup.
1998 -- North Korea and the United States hold a goodwill basketball game in Pyongyang.
2002 -- The 2002 World Cup kicks off as South Korea and Japan co-host the quadrennial tournament.
2004 -- Kim Sun-il, who worked for Cana General Trading Corp., a South Korean supplier for the U.S. military in Iraq, is presumed to have been kidnapped by Muslim militants in the Middle East country. He was later killed by the militants, who demanded that South Korea reverse its troop dispatch plan.
2014 -- South Korea records its highest voter turnout for advance voting, with more than 4.74 million South Koreans going to polling stations across the country to participate in the two-day advance voting period for the June 4 local elections.
2016 -- North Korea launches a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile from its eastern coastal town of Wonsan, but the launch ended in failure.
