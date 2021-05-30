Seoul's apartment transactions down 6.7 pct on-month in April
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Apartment transactions in Seoul slightly fell in April from March, dropping for the fourth consecutive month, data showed Sunday.
According to data by the Korea Real Estate Board, a local properties information provider, the number of apartment transactions came to 4,194 in April, down 6.7 percent compared with 4,495 the previous month.
Apartment transactions in Seoul have been on a downward trend, recording 8,764 in December, 5,945 in January, 5,435 in February and 4,495 in March.
People in their 30s were the largest buyers, purchasing 1,430 apartments, or 34.1 percent of the total, last month, followed by people in their 40s with 1,078 and people in their 50s with 689.
Properties experts said apartment transactions in the capital city have been declining as buyers have sat on their hands due to rising apartment prices.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
