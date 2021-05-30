(LEAD) S. Korea, Denmark forge 'comprehensive green strategic partnership' in virtual summit
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Denmark agreed Sunday to elevate their ties to a "comprehensive green strategic partnership" as part of efforts to further deepen cooperation on the climate and environment.
The accord was reached during virtual summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen held just before the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit opens.
It marks South Korea's first bilateral green partnership with a foreign country.
The two sides commemorate the 10th anniversary this year of establishing a "green growth alliance" and "strategic partnership."
The partnership "better reflects the deep cooperation between the two countries within a broad range of sectors, such as renewable energy, sustainability, green transition, life science and healthcare, technology and innovation, as well as political and economic cooperation," the leaders said in a joint press statement.
They especially "recognized the further strengthening of the cooperation within the field of renewable energy, in particular offshore wind power," the statement added. "Moreover, the two leaders welcomed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding between companies of the two countries on off-shore wind power."
The two sides reaffirmed a commitment to work closely together to encourage countries, institutions and the private sector to develop and promote tangible solutions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
They also discussed the lifting of travel restrictions and global access to vaccines, underlining that ensuring free travel is a priority with a particular focus on ensuring unhindered travel for business travelers.
Denmark hosted the inaugural P4G summit in 2018. P4G means Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030. It is an international partnership for inclusive solutions to challenges in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.
South Korea is hosting the second P4G summit session via video links Sunday and Monday.
