Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Me comes first before solidarity,' full-time workers surrender to reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 27 funds in deficit, warning sign for national fiscal health (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party looking to amend only 7-month-old fiscal rules to spend more money (Donga Ilbo)
-- Invigorated by vaccines and nice weather, revenge spending explodes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's '33rd bypassing of opposition party' as Moon appoints Kim Oh-soo (Segye Times)
-- Gov't says employment increased 300,000 but only 100,000 registered to national pension service (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party ignored till end as Kim Oh-soo gets appointed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea virtually scraps 76-year-old 'revolutionary unification policy' toward S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon administration's 2 labor goals look impossible from start (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It comes down to this: 100 mln-won compensation for tenants to move out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Collective lawsuit for '4 trillion-won coin scam' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- P4G summit sounds call to global action (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Global leaders pledge inclusive green recovery at P4G summit (Korea Herald)
-- 'Green recovery required to overcome COVID-19' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!