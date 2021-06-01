(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 1)

Some officials and politicians here worry that resuming scaled-up outdoor drills might give Pyongyang a pretext for making more serious provocations. It may or may not. But in the long run, conducting joint exercises to their full extent would help not only strengthen the security posture of the allies but draw the recalcitrant regime to the negotiating table. It would only play into the North's hands if the South continues to balk at resuming scaled-up outdoor drills with the U.S. when Pyongyang shows no changes in its intransigent stance.