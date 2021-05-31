N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday slammed the U.S. lifting of "missile guidelines" on South Korea as a "stark reminder" of Washington's hostile approach to Pyongyang, saying the move is meant to spark an arms race on the Korean Peninsula and other neighboring countries.
The official Korean Central News Agency made the criticism in an article issued under the name of an individual, also saying that lots of countries now see the U.S.' recently unveiled policy toward the North as "just trickery."
"The termination step is a stark reminder of the U.S. hostile policy toward the DPRK and its shameful double-dealing," the KCNA said. "Lots of countries now view the U.S. key DPRK policy, namely 'pragmatic approach' and 'maximum flexibility' produced by the Biden administration with much effort as just trickery."
This marked the North's first reaction after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at their May 21 summit to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear standoff and to terminate all "missile guideline" restrictions on the flight range and warhead weight of South Korean missiles.
