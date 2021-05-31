Industrial output falls by most in 11 months in April
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output declined the most in 11 months in April as production in the chipmaking industry slumped due largely to a higher base effect, data showed Monday.
The industrial output decreased 1.1 percent in April from the previous month, a turnaround from a 0.9 percent on-month increase in March, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Industrial output declined last month following the second straight month of gains. The reading also marked the largest on-month decline since May last year, when industrial production dropped 1.5 percent.
From a year earlier, it rose 8.8 percent.
The decline in industry output came as production in the manufacturing sector dipped, led by a fall in production in the chipmaking industry.
Production in the semiconductor industry fell 10.8 percent on-month in April.
But retail sales, a gauge of private spending, grew last month as people increased outdoor activity amid warm weather and eased social distancing rules.
Retail sales increased 2.3 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent on-month gain in March, the data showed.
Facility investment gained 3.5 percent on-month in April, after staying flat the previous month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Fire stops turbine at Shin-Kori 4 nuclear plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM
-
(LEAD) P4G Seoul summit opens, S. Korea unveils plans to contribute more to global green projects