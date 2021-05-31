Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 31, 2021
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 23/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 26/17 Rain 20
Chuncheon 25/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 27/17 Rain 20
Gwangju 29/16 Rain 10
Jeju 26/18 Sunny 0
Daegu 28/16 Rain 20
Busan 24/17 Cloudy 0
(END)
