Monday's weather forecast

May 31, 2021

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 30

Suwon 23/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 26/17 Rain 20

Chuncheon 25/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/17 Rain 20

Gwangju 29/16 Rain 10

Jeju 26/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/16 Rain 20

Busan 24/17 Cloudy 0

