Samsung ups presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa in Q1: report
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its presence in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) smartphone market in the first quarter of the year, a report showed Monday
The South Korean tech giant shipped 30.6 million smartphones in the EMEA market in the January-March period for a 32.8 percent market share, according to the latest report from industry researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).
The figures were up from a year earlier when the company shipped 22.7 million smartphones for a 29.5 percent market share.
"Samsung had a very strong quarter and captured nearly two-fifths of the European smartphone market -- its largest quarterly share for six years," IDC said.
Xiaomi Corp. moved up two spots to take the runner-up position after its smartphone shipments nearly doubled to 14.4 million units in the first quarter for a 15.4 percent market share.
Its Chinese rival, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., came in third with a 15 percent market share by shipping 14 million smartphones in the first three months of 2021.
Apple Inc. fell from the second spot to fourth place with a market share of 14.3 percent after shipping 13.3 million iPhones in the first quarter.
The overall EMEA smartphone market expanded to a first-quarter record of 93.06 million units, up 20.9 percent from a year earlier, with its market value surging 29 percent on-year to US$31.67 billion.
"With such a strong showing to the opening quarter of the year, however, IDC is expecting a reversal this year of the slow year-on-year decline in smartphone sales that we have seen in Europe since 2015," IDC said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Fire stops turbine at Shin-Kori 4 nuclear plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM
-
(LEAD) P4G Seoul summit opens, S. Korea unveils plans to contribute more to global green projects