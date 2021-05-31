Moon's approval rating rebounds substantially on U.S. summit deal: poll
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating rebounded to nearly 40 percent for the first time in nearly three months thanks to positive reception toward his recent summit deal with U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Monday.
In the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,512 people over the age of 18 from May 24-28, Moon's job approval rating was recorded at 39.3 percent, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous week.
The result marked Moon's highest performance in public polls since the 40.1 percent figure in the first week of March, just before the administration was hit a massive real estate speculation scandal involving public officials at Korea Land and Housing Corp.
The polling agency cited the results of Moon's summit with Biden last week as having provided a boost for the president's rating.
On May 21, Moon and Biden held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed on a wide range of issues, including a vision to pursue a global COVID-19 vaccine partnership, while reaffirming their commitment to dialogue with North Korea.
The growth of support toward Moon was most prominent in the Gwangju and Jeolla region, where he saw a 16.6 percentage point jump in approval, followed by an 8.5 percentage point jump in the Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang region.
Moon also registered higher approval ratings among those in their 20s and 40s and self-identifying swing voters, with 9.2 percentage point, 8.8 percentage point and 9.9 percentage point gains.
Among political parties, approval for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) slid 0.3 percentage point from a week ago to 35.6 percent, while support for the ruling Democratic Party inched up 0.8 percentage point to 30.5 percent.
During the tracked period, the PPP's approval reached as high as 37.4 percent Thursday, buoyed by the so-called convention bounce from the party's ongoing leadership race, according to Realmeter.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent level of confidence.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Fire stops turbine at Shin-Kori 4 nuclear plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM
-
(LEAD) P4G Seoul summit opens, S. Korea unveils plans to contribute more to global green projects